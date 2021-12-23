WFPD investigating after man tries to lure child away

Email City Guide
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are investigating an incident where a man allegedly tried to lure a 13-year-old girl away from her mother in Ross on Wednesday.

According to police, the man approached the girl twice and showed her a bag with Mickey Mouse and a tattoo on his right forearm of Mickey Mouse.

The suspect was described as a 30-year-old man wearing a green Rick and Morty shirt. He is reportedly medium build, with a buzzed head, tattoos on his neck and a scar on his right eyebrow.

Police said the mother described the suspect’s vehicle as a blacked-out Dodge Challenger with silver/chrome wheels.

Posted by City of Wichita Falls Police Department on Thursday, December 23, 2021

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here. You can also call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

You never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

