WFPD investigating after man tries to lure child away
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are investigating an incident where a man allegedly tried to lure a 13-year-old girl away from her mother in Ross on Wednesday.
According to police, the man approached the girl twice and showed her a bag with Mickey Mouse and a tattoo on his right forearm of Mickey Mouse.
The suspect was described as a 30-year-old man wearing a green Rick and Morty shirt. He is reportedly medium build, with a buzzed head, tattoos on his neck and a scar on his right eyebrow.
Police said the mother described the suspect’s vehicle as a blacked-out Dodge Challenger with silver/chrome wheels.
You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here. You can also call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.
You never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.
