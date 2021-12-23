Where to get a COVID test during the holidays in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the Christmas and New Years holidays coming soon and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District recommends getting tested for COVID-19 you are unvaccinated and plan on attending large gatherings.
The city of Wichita Falls has provided the following list of COVID-19 testing sites:
- Blessed Hands
- Grinder Group
- Community Med Urgent Care
- Community Health Care Center
- Clinics of North Texas
- Electra Memorial Hospital
- Harvest Drug & Gift Pharmacy
- United Regional Physician Group
Large holiday gatherings have become a concern for health district staff.
“If you are vaccinated and you’ve had your booster and everyone who’s at your gathering has also been vaccinated, then that provides a safer environment. What we know is that vaccines are still our number one defense against COVID-19,” said Lou Kreidler, director of the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District. “If you are going to Christmas gatherings that may have both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals those unvaccinated should get a COVID test before and wear a mask.”
