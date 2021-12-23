Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Where to get a COVID test during the holidays in Wichita Falls

Large holiday gatherings have become a concern for health district staff. (WBAY Photo)
Large holiday gatherings have become a concern for health district staff. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the Christmas and New Years holidays coming soon and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District recommends getting tested for COVID-19 you are unvaccinated and plan on attending large gatherings.

The city of Wichita Falls has provided the following list of COVID-19 testing sites:

Large holiday gatherings have become a concern for health district staff.

“If you are vaccinated and you’ve had your booster and everyone who’s at your gathering has also been vaccinated, then that provides a safer environment. What we know is that vaccines are still our number one defense against COVID-19,” said Lou Kreidler, director of the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District. “If you are going to Christmas gatherings that may have both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals those unvaccinated should get a COVID test before and wear a mask.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured after crash on Central Freeway in WF
Two injured after crash on Central Freeway in WF
The man approached the girl twice in Ross, showing her a bag with Mickey Mouse and a Mickey...
WFPD investigating after man tries to lure child away
WF City Council discusses illegal trash services
WF City Council discusses illegal trash services
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam
Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam

Latest News

Record-breaking heat continues into the weekend
On Dec. 14 Carter was charged following an alleged altercation at the home of his estranged...
Craig Carter disputes alleged aggravated assault, continues District 68 campaign
The YMCA was excited to have this special day for families.
Santa Claus visits the Bill Bartley YMCA
With no curbside pickup for Christmas trees this year, the City of WF has designated four free...
How to dispose of your real Christmas tree in WF
Atmos Energy makes donation to Vernon Fire Department
Atmos Energy makes donation to Vernon Fire Department