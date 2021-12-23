Wichita Falls ISD receives $500K from STOP School Violence Act

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Department of Justice announced Thursday $126 million in funding as part of the STOP School Violence Act, of which Wichita Falls ISD will receive $500,000.

The goal is for the grants to help set up safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to school personnel and students, and implement evidence-based threat assessments.

“The Justice Department has no greater responsibility than protecting Americans from harm,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Schools must be safe places to learn, and today’s investment of more than $125 million under the STOP School Violence Act will help ensure that they are.”

