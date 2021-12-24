Burkburnett man killed in apparent accidental shooting, one arrested

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A Burkburnett man was killed in an accidental shooting on Thursday, according to court documents.

An arrest affidavit states Matthew Tenney was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter for the shooting death of his friend Quenten Charles Liford.

Tenney told police that he was looking at a new handgun with his friends and then, believing it was unloaded, he unholstered it, pointed it at Liford, and pulled the trigger, according to court documents. Liford was shot in the chest.

Tenney spoke with investigators at the Burkburnett Justice Center. He is currently in the Wichita County Jail, with his bond set at $250,000.

