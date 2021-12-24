Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Christmas in Wichita Falls

The community has special traditions and different meanings of Christmas
The community has special traditions and different meanings of Christmas
The community has special traditions and different meanings of Christmas(kauz)
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Wichita Falls is ready for Christmas and after hearing from many different people today, I learned some cool traditions families do every year; even if the ones that started them are not with them anymore.

“Tomorrow I am looking forward to waking up on Christmas morning and getting to see all my family and watch them open their gifts, see the joy on their faces when they get to like hangout with us and just have a good family time,” Myka Montes said.

“It’s probably the table games and watching the kids open their gifts and the grandkids, that usually is the best part about it,” Brian Anderson said. “It is all about the kids.”

“One of the family traditions we had when my family was living, we always went to Wichita and went to a movie,” Ronald Agnew. “My friends are carrying on our family tradition and we are going to the movies this afternoon.”

While many things are the same for each family like opening gifts, playing games and eating lots of food, the meaning of Christmas is something different for most people.

“I think it is more spiritual than a gift giving thing,” Randy Baker said.

“The true meaning of Christmas for us is just like the birth of Jesus and getting to sing Christmas carols and understanding the real meaning of Christmas,” Montes said.

“It is all about being home with the family, spending time with your brothers, mom, dad, nieces and nephews,” Anderson said.

Despite everything going on right now., Santa’s arrival helps show us what truly matters, caring for one another.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthey Tenney
Burkburnett man killed in apparent accidental shooting, one arrested
The man approached the girl twice in Ross, showing her a bag with Mickey Mouse and a Mickey...
WFPD investigating after man tries to lure child away
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Texas church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Two injured after crash on Central Freeway in WF
Two injured after crash on Central Freeway in WF
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

The investigation is ongoing.
Wichita Falls police investigating Friday morning shooting
Matthey Tenney
Burkburnett man killed in apparent accidental shooting, one arrested
Record-breaking heat continues into the weekend
On Dec. 14 Carter was charged following an alleged altercation at the home of his estranged...
Craig Carter disputes alleged aggravated assault, continues District 68 campaign