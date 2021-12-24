Christmas in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Wichita Falls is ready for Christmas and after hearing from many different people today, I learned some cool traditions families do every year; even if the ones that started them are not with them anymore.

“Tomorrow I am looking forward to waking up on Christmas morning and getting to see all my family and watch them open their gifts, see the joy on their faces when they get to like hangout with us and just have a good family time,” Myka Montes said.

“It’s probably the table games and watching the kids open their gifts and the grandkids, that usually is the best part about it,” Brian Anderson said. “It is all about the kids.”

“One of the family traditions we had when my family was living, we always went to Wichita and went to a movie,” Ronald Agnew. “My friends are carrying on our family tradition and we are going to the movies this afternoon.”

While many things are the same for each family like opening gifts, playing games and eating lots of food, the meaning of Christmas is something different for most people.

“I think it is more spiritual than a gift giving thing,” Randy Baker said.

“The true meaning of Christmas for us is just like the birth of Jesus and getting to sing Christmas carols and understanding the real meaning of Christmas,” Montes said.

“It is all about being home with the family, spending time with your brothers, mom, dad, nieces and nephews,” Anderson said.

Despite everything going on right now., Santa’s arrival helps show us what truly matters, caring for one another.

