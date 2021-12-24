Warmest Christmas Eve

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures this afternoon reached 91 degrees, breaking the previous record of 87 set back in 1955. Today’s high is the warmest temperature ever recorded in Wichita Falls in December. This evening expect overcast skies and gusty winds. Elevated fire conditions continue as well.

Christmas morning temperatures will be in the low 50s. The afternoon won’t be as warm as today and will have a high near 76. Sunday gusty winds and heat return, we look to have a high in the upper 80s. Next week we see a decline in temperatures and by the new year, things to be more seasonable.

