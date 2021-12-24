Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Warmest Christmas Eve

Warmest Christmas Eve
Warmest Christmas Eve(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures this afternoon reached 91 degrees, breaking the previous record of 87 set back in 1955. Today’s high is the warmest temperature ever recorded in Wichita Falls in December. This evening expect overcast skies and gusty winds. Elevated fire conditions continue as well.

Christmas morning temperatures will be in the low 50s. The afternoon won’t be as warm as today and will have a high near 76. Sunday gusty winds and heat return, we look to have a high in the upper 80s. Next week we see a decline in temperatures and by the new year, things to be more seasonable.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthey Tenney
Burkburnett man killed in apparent accidental shooting, one arrested
The man approached the girl twice in Ross, showing her a bag with Mickey Mouse and a Mickey...
WFPD investigating after man tries to lure child away
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Texas church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Two injured after crash on Central Freeway in WF
Two injured after crash on Central Freeway in WF
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

Record-breaking heat continues into the weekend
weather
Record-breaking heat continues into the weekend
Near record-breaking heat this Christmas
Temps continue to climb
Near-record high temps will be possible over the next few days