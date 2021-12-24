Wichita Falls police investigating Friday morning shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are investigating after a man arrived at United Regional with gunshot wounds early Friday morning.

The man reportedly told police that he was in the parking lot of the 940 Club when he heard gunshots, started running and then was hit several times by the gunfire.

Wichita Falls police said they found no evidence of a shooting at the 940 Club, and the victim was uncooperative with the officers. The victim also had warrants for his arrest.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here. You can also call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

You never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.