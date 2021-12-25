Email City Guide
Elevated fire danger tomorrow

(KSWO)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma is not quite done with the warm weather as Sunday sees the return of record-breaking heat. Tomorrow most of the area will see a high near 88, some places may reach 90. Winds will be very strong out of the southwest at 20-30 mph. We will see extreme fire danger through tomorrow afternoon.

Monday looks calmer with light westerly winds and a high in the mid 70s. Tuesday sees more elevated fire danger conditions with the return of gusty southwesterly winds. As we get closer to the new year, temps look to gradually fall each day and be in the 50s and 60s by next weekend.

