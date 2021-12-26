WF Faith Mission makes sure the homeless have a hot meal for Christmas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Faith Mission once again made it their mission to provide those who can’t be with their loved ones a safe place to be on Christmas.

Christmas is a day to celebrate and spend time with family but not everyone has the opportunity to do so. Staff and volunteers at the mission serve lunch and dinner to those in need every single day and Christmas dinner every year, but each year is just as special as the last.

“Gosh, it’s heart-wrenching sometimes. Occasionally you see the good spirits in their eyes and knowing that they feed every day and I think their spirits are lifted too just like ours are,” said Gary Simmons, programmer at Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

Those waiting outside waiting to be served were met with smiles and hot Christmas meals.

“We got sweet potatoes, baby carrots, pecan pie, and cherry pie. It’s good food for the clients and they like it,” said Simmons.

Between both Faith Mission and their women’s shelter Faith Refuge, the mission feed at least 200 clients, thanks to donations from the Wichita Falls community.

“It’s important that we try to make sure that everybody has a chance at a hot meal that’s looking for one especially on this special day,” said Brad Prickett, director of Development at Wichita Falls Faith Mission. “We’re blessed by the citizens of Wichita Falls. They help support the Wichita Falls Faith Mission and if we have a current need we put it out and they respond to it.”

Simmons who was once a client at the mission now works there serving hundreds of people food last month during Thanksgiving and again on Christmas. He says the mission has given allowed him on the other side of the serving line.

“I was told about this place about a year ago by a friend of mine. I never listened to her but then I finally came God got me here. By being around guys that are working towards overcoming their addiction as well has picked me up and made me want to do better,” said Simmons.

The Wichita Falls Faith Refuge also had lunch and dinner and they even had Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers for families staying at their facilities to make their Christmas that much brighter.

