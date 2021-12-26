WF Faith Mission prepares for chilly temps with coat drive wrap -up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Faith Mission is making sure those of a new or gently used coat will never go without this winter. Staff at the mission recently wrapped up their annual coat drive that lasted from Nov. 16 until Dec. 24.

At least 50 coats will be going to men, women, and children at Wichita Falls Faith Mission and Faith Refuge.

“Whenever we get a cold snap we normally have a big request for cold-weather gear including coats. We’re very happy with the donations that we have gotten so far,” said Brad Prickett, director of development at Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

Those in need can get a voucher twice a week to pick out a coat, socks, a hat, or whatever else they may need to get through what could be another grueling Texoma winter.

