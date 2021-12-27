2 deaths, 106 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 106 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday.

The victims were reportedly both in their 70s. Health district officials report 28 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

Last week, Health district officials reported a total of one death, 242 cases and 123 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.