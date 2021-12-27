Email City Guide
City of Wichita Falls releases New Year’s Day trash schedule

City facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 for the New Year’s holiday.
City facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 for the New Year's holiday.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the New Year’s Day break.

City facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 for the New Year’s holiday. The trash pickup schedule for New Year’s Day will be adjusted as follows:

  • Normal trash pickup up on Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 28
  • Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, Dec. 29
  • Friday trash pickup will move to Thursday, Dec. 30
  • There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 29
  • The Transfer Station and Landfill will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1
  • The landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and closed on Saturday, Jan. 1

For questions or more information, give the Sanitation Department a call at (940) 761-7977.

Additionally, Waste Connections trash services will be on normal schedule during the New Year’s holiday.

