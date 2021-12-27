Email City Guide
Comfortable start to the week

By Mason Brighton
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More above-average temperatures will mean excellent weather for the better part of this week before a potential cold snap at the beginning of 2022. Monday morning temps are in the mid 50s with a light breeze, this afternoon expect partly cloudy skies and a high near 72. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. Tuesday will have a high in the mid 70s, and gusty winds out of the southwest. We’ll see elevated fire conditions that day.

Wednesday will be in the 70s as well. After that, temperatures start to dip into the 60s. This weekend we could see rain. We also look to finally see some cold weather as lows Saturday and Sunday look to be in the 20s.

