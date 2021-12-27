Email City Guide
First National Bank hosting blood drive Wednesday

Donors of all types are needed to ensure every Texoma hospital has adequate blood supplies.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As we continue through the holiday season, donors of all types are needed to ensure every Texoma hospital has adequate blood supplies.

First National Bank in Wichita Falls will host a blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at their Fairway branch. Look for the Bloodmobile upon your arrival.

To schedule an appointment, contact Kerry Sheppard at (940) 687-3107. Donors will receive a Vudu movie pass, long-sleeve T-shirt and COVID-19 antibody test while supplies last.

Vaccination status has no bearing on blood donations.

