Health district gives Christmas break COVID update for Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District has provided a COVID update for the week ending on Dec. 24 after updates were postponed for the Christmas break.

Health district officials reported a total of one death, 242 cases and 123 recoveries last week.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 0 - 74 21 Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 0 - 49 22 Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 0 - 33 - Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 1 60s 58 19 Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 0 - 28 19

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

The Health District has 58 new cases to report for Thursday, December 23rd and 28 new cases to report for Friday, December 24th, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending December 24, 2021, to 242. There is 1 death total reported; 22,757 (60s) vaccinated - Moderna

For the week ending December 24, 2021, there are 242 new cases, 19 hospitalizations, and 123 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 83%.

To date, Wichita County has had 233 reinfections (up 8). There are also a total of 1,404 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 42). Of the 42 vaccine breakthrough cases this week, 3 received a booster/third dose.

Of the 19 individuals hospitalized today, 5 are vaccine breakthrough cases.

For the week ending December 24, 2021, the positivity rate is 14%.

