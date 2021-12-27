Email City Guide
Texas Blood Institute, OKC Thunder hosting blood drive Tuesday in WF

A single blood donation can save up to three lives.(Source: KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Blood Institute is partnering with the Oklahoma City Thunder for a blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The drive will happen at the Sikes Senter Mall across from Bath and Body Works from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Donors will receive a long-sleeve Thunder T-shirt, one free Thunder game ticket, a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card, and a COVID-19 antibody test while supplies last.

“We are so grateful and proud to partner for the 14th year in a row with the Oklahoma City Thunder for this amazing blood drive, which has saved more than 40,000 lives since it began,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Texas and Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The Thunder and their fans are the true definition of the Oklahoma Standard: committed to making a difference in the lives of patients in our community hospitals during this season of giving.”

COVID-19 vaccinated blood donors can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well. Blood donations usually take about an hour, and a single donation can save up to three lives.

