WF Crime Stoppers seeking information on 1984 cold case homicide

The crime happened Dec. 30, 1984.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For their crime of the week, Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are seeking information on a cold case homicide.

The crime happened on Dec. 30, 1984. The victim, Joseph Clayton, was reportedly found murdered inside of his home in the 1400 block of Hayes Street.

Law enforcement has little information about this crime and could use the public’s help.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You never have to leave your name, and you could earn $10,000 reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

