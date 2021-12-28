1 death, 65 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 65 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 2 70s (2) 106 28 Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 1 70s 65 33

Health district officials report 33 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

Last week, Health district officials reported a total of one death, 242 cases and 123 recoveries.

