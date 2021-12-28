Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

1 death, 65 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Tuesday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 65 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Dec. 27, 2021270s (2)10628
Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021170s6533

Health district officials report 33 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

Last week, Health district officials reported a total of one death, 242 cases and 123 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 for the New Year’s holiday.
City of Wichita Falls releases New Year’s Day trash schedule
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 106 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday
The crime happened Dec. 30, 1984.
WF Crime Stoppers seeking information on 1984 cold case homicide
Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store...
3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas gas station
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

Fireworks
Wichita Co. warns against fireworks ahead of NYE
Emergency services issues mandatory evacuation due to fire in Comanche County.
UPDATE: firefighter injured after two fires occur in southwest Oklahoma
More areas of Texoma issue burn bans as drought and fire conditions continue. KAUZ
Jackson County issues burn ban
Boys and Girls Club of Burkburnett hosting grand reopening Jan. 3
Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club hosting grand reopening Jan. 3