Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club hosting grand reopening Jan. 3

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys and Girls Club of Burkburnett will soon open its doors again.

The club has added three new departments upstairs with the inclusion of updating all departments. The grand reopening will happen next Monday.

“We have about 80 kids on our waitlist and we are calling right now to get most of them off the waitlist,” said Katie Ford, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Burkburnett. “I hope the parents feel that their kids are in a safe place after school so they don’t have to worry about them so that they can continue working and not have to worry about what their kids are doing at home alone and what they’re getting into.”

The public is invited to join the Boys and Girls Club’s grand reopening on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.

