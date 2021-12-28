Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City of Wichita Falls releases Falls Ride New Year’s schedule

The City of Wichita Falls has released an adjusted Falls Ride schedule for the New Year’s...
The City of Wichita Falls has released an adjusted Falls Ride schedule for the New Year’s holiday break.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released an adjusted Falls Ride schedule for the New Year’s holiday break.

The Wichita Falls Public Transportation Division, which includes Falls Ride, will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 for New Year’s Day. The Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center will also be closed during this time.

Normal Falls Ride service will resume on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, with the travel center reopening on this day as well.

The bus schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 - Normal operating hours
  • Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021 - Closed for New Year’s Day

Any questions should be directed to the Falls Ride dispatch office at (940) 761-7433.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store...
3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas gas station
City facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 for the New Year’s holiday.
City of Wichita Falls releases New Year’s Day trash schedule
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 106 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday
The crime happened Dec. 30, 1984.
WF Crime Stoppers seeking information on 1984 cold case homicide
Matthey Tenney
Burkburnett man killed in apparent accidental shooting, one arrested

Latest News

Payments can still be made by cash or check.
WF water bill payment system maintenance scheduled for Thursday morning
Fireworks
Wichita Co. warns against fireworks ahead of NYE
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 65 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Tuesday
Emergency services issues mandatory evacuation due to fire in Comanche County.
UPDATE: firefighter injured after two fires occur in southwest Oklahoma