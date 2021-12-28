City of Wichita Falls releases Falls Ride New Year’s schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released an adjusted Falls Ride schedule for the New Year’s holiday break.

The Wichita Falls Public Transportation Division, which includes Falls Ride, will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 for New Year’s Day. The Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center will also be closed during this time.

Normal Falls Ride service will resume on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, with the travel center reopening on this day as well.

The bus schedule is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 - Normal operating hours

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021 - Closed for New Year’s Day

Any questions should be directed to the Falls Ride dispatch office at (940) 761-7433.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.