Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Florida officials find car in hit-and-run that killed 2 children

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have found the car that plowed into a group of children in Florida, killing two and injuring four.

But detectives are still searching for the man who was driving it.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says two girls who were 5 and 6 died at the scene Monday.

Two 9-year-old girls, a 10-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

Officials say the man tried to pass a bus as it was pulling out to merge into his lane.

The car drove off the roadway into a sidewalk and hit the children.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 for the New Year’s holiday.
City of Wichita Falls releases New Year’s Day trash schedule
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 106 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday
The crime happened Dec. 30, 1984.
WF Crime Stoppers seeking information on 1984 cold case homicide
Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store...
3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas gas station
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any...
Betty White shares her secrets for a long, happy life ahead of centennial birthday
FILE - Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, right, walk toward the U.S....
Judge refuses to dismiss alleged Proud Boys leaders’ charges
Workers in the healthcare and airline industries are criticizing the CDC's decision to change...
CDC's new isolation guidance gains criticism
Fireworks
Wichita Co. warns against fireworks ahead of NYE
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt