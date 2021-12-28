Jackson County issues burn ban
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KAUZ) - The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has issued a burn ban through January 10th. If extreme fire danger conditions continue, the county says the burn ban could be extended beyond the initial two-week period.
Violation of the burn ban is a misdemeanor that can lead to a fine of up to $500, up to a year in jail, or both a fine and jail time.
A large portion of Texoma is currently under burn bans, you can stay up to date on these by checking the links below.
