Jackson County issues burn ban

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KAUZ) - The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has issued a burn ban through January 10th. If extreme fire danger conditions continue, the county says the burn ban could be extended beyond the initial two-week period.

Violation of the burn ban is a misdemeanor that can lead to a fine of up to $500, up to a year in jail, or both a fine and jail time.

A large portion of Texoma is currently under burn bans, you can stay up to date on these by checking the links below.

Texas Burn Ban Map

Oklahoma Burn Ban Map

