Jackson County issues burn ban

More areas of Texoma issue burn bans as drought and fire conditions continue. KAUZ
By Mason Brighton
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KAUZ) - The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has issued a burn ban through January 10th. If extreme fire danger conditions continue, the county says the burn ban could be extended beyond the initial two-week period.

Violation of the burn ban is a misdemeanor that can lead to a fine of up to $500, up to a year in jail, or both a fine and jail time.

A large portion of Texoma is currently under burn bans, you can stay up to date on these by checking the links below.

Texas Burn Ban Map

Oklahoma Burn Ban Map

Jackson Co. Burn Ban
