Rain returns Tuesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday night, we will have a low of 55 with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday morning, a line of showers and maybe even a rumble or two of thunder will move through the area. These showers will move through by tomorrow afternoon. The high on Tuesday will be 74.

Wednesday, more rain chances will pop up in the forecast. Wednesday’s high will be 72 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, rain chances will go away, but they will return by Friday night. Saturday, we will have a strong cold front move through. This will drop our low Saturday night to 20.

A few isolated showers and maybe even a few snowflakes could occur Saturday night and Sunday morning.

