Slim rain chances this morning and tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak cold front has brought rain showers to our far northern and western counties this morning. Slim rain chances will continue today into the late morning but most of the area will stay dry. If you are lucky you will see a light shower. Once the rain clears out expect a mostly sunny day with a high near 74. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest, there is also elevated fire danger.

Tomorrow morning a few more showers will be possible. Highs remain in the 70s through Friday. This weekend a strong front will drop temps into the 20s and teens. Precipitation is expected but exactly what we will get still is unsettled. Winter precipitation is a possibility.

