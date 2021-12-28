Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

UPDATE: firefighter injured after two fires occur in southwest Oklahoma

Emergency services issues mandatory evacuation due to fire in Comanche County.
Emergency services issues mandatory evacuation due to fire in Comanche County.(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two fires broke out Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma.

The first fire was between northeast Lake Road and northeast Cline Road from 135th to 165th.

According to emergency management, the initial estimate for this fire is 1000 acres and one firefighter was taken to hospital with face burns.

Highway 65 between northeast Lake and Cline Road is being reopened after it was closed due to visibility issues.

Houses in the area were also evacuated due to the fire which moved northeast.

About 10 departments were called to the scene.

A second fire is out and they’re mopping up.

The fire was reported on northwest 257th Street and reportedly began in Kiowa County, but was pushing toward Comanche County.

Departments from both counties were on scene and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 for the New Year’s holiday.
City of Wichita Falls releases New Year’s Day trash schedule
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 106 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday
The crime happened Dec. 30, 1984.
WF Crime Stoppers seeking information on 1984 cold case homicide
Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store...
3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas gas station
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

Fireworks
Wichita Co. warns against fireworks ahead of NYE
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 65 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Tuesday
More areas of Texoma issue burn bans as drought and fire conditions continue. KAUZ
Jackson County issues burn ban
Boys and Girls Club of Burkburnett hosting grand reopening Jan. 3
Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club hosting grand reopening Jan. 3