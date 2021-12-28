UPDATE: firefighter injured after two fires occur in southwest Oklahoma

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two fires broke out Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma.

The first fire was between northeast Lake Road and northeast Cline Road from 135th to 165th.

According to emergency management, the initial estimate for this fire is 1000 acres and one firefighter was taken to hospital with face burns.

Highway 65 between northeast Lake and Cline Road is being reopened after it was closed due to visibility issues.

Houses in the area were also evacuated due to the fire which moved northeast.

About 10 departments were called to the scene.

A second fire is out and they’re mopping up.

The fire was reported on northwest 257th Street and reportedly began in Kiowa County, but was pushing toward Comanche County.

Departments from both counties were on scene and are monitoring the situation.

