WF water bill payment system maintenance scheduled for Thursday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls’ water bill payment system will be unavailable on Thursday morning.

The City announced it would perform routine end-of-year software maintenance on Utility Collections payment system on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 30. Water bill payments made online, by phone or by credit card will not be available at the payment counter during that time.

Payments can still be made by cash or check and will come with a handwritten receipt. City officials said that payment will not post to your account until the system is back up. Overnight payments are available but will also not post to your account until the system fully reboots.

For further information, call the Utility Collections at (940) 761-7414.

