Wichita Co. warns against fireworks ahead of NYE

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County issued a statement on Tuesday asking the public to use fireworks only with extreme caution during the holidays due to the danger of wildfires.

While fireworks haven’t been banned from 2022 New Year’s celebrations, there are concerns that recent conditions provide the perfect recipe for large wildfires. Recent low humidity, high winds and dry, cured fuels on the ground could combine to grow a fire large enough to endanger lives and property, according to county officials.

The county stated that the usual rules of fireworks still apply: they can only be used outside of any incorporated city limits, on private property and with the land owner’s consent. At no time can fireworks be set off from the public roadway.

Questions can be directed towards Lee Bourgoin, Wichita County’s Emergency Management Coordinator and Deputy Sheriff, who can be reached by calling (940) 763-0820. More information on Wichita County’s Emergency Management system can be found here.

