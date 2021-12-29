Email City Guide
134 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Dec. 27, 2021270s (2)10628
Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021170s6533
Wednesday, Dec. 29, 20210-13430

Health district officials report 30 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

Last week, Health district officials reported a total of one death, 242 cases and 123 recoveries.

