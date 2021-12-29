Email City Guide
Atmos Energy makes donation to Iowa Park Fire Department
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy made a $500 donation to the Iowa Park Fire Department last week.

Company officials said they appreciate first responders for all they do to keep everyone safe during the holiday season.

Atmos Energy has made several donations throughout 2021. Recipients include school districts, nonprofits and community programs and services.

