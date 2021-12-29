Email City Guide
Fiery crash at Mich. gas station caught on camera

By WXYZ staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) – A fiery crash at a Michigan gas station was caught on camera Monday.

Officials said a driver lost control at the station and struck a pump, causing an explosion.

Seconds later, flames quickly began to spread and people nearby rushed to help those inside the vehicle escape.

“I didn’t know what to think at the time,” said witness Joshua Collier. “I was frightened that someone might have been hurt.”

Despite two vehicles catching fire, officials said there were no injuries.

Those nearby said they were relieved the scene did not end in a worse way.

Collier said he’s thankful to first responders who arrived quickly to put out the flames, and to those brave people who stepped up with no time to spare.

Authorities have not said what caused the driver to lose control and spark the fiery crash.

Inspectors from the city of Taylor are checking to see if the gas station can safely reopen.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

