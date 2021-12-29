Health district hoping to bring back community programs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District staff are hoping the new year will give them the chance to get back to more community-focused programs.

While they never stopped offering day-to-day services like animal care, inspections, and labs, large group classes like diabetes education and even STD clinics have taken a backseat.

The staff said they want to make sure the community remembers the health district is more than COVID-19, which has been one of the main focuses for the past two years.

“We’ve seen people who choose not to go to the doctor, who couldn’t get into the doctor, who aren’t doing proactive things we were seeing during non-COVID times and us offering a diabetes education class online just isn’t the same as in person, but we’re certainly trying,” Amy Fagan, assistant health director The Wichita Falls- Wichita County Public Health District.

Fagan said they‘ve had to pull nurses and staff from their STD clinics to help with COVID and regular immunization clinics. They are planning to offer their diabetes prevention classes next month but aren’t sure if they will be able to do so.

For more information on Wichita Falls- Wichita County Public Health District programs, visit their website.

