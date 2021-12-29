Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Health district hoping to bring back community programs

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District staff are hoping the new year will give them the chance to get back to more community-focused programs.

While they never stopped offering day-to-day services like animal care, inspections, and labs, large group classes like diabetes education and even STD clinics have taken a backseat.

The staff said they want to make sure the community remembers the health district is more than COVID-19, which has been one of the main focuses for the past two years.

“We’ve seen people who choose not to go to the doctor, who couldn’t get into the doctor, who aren’t doing proactive things we were seeing during non-COVID times and us offering a diabetes education class online just isn’t the same as in person, but we’re certainly trying,” Amy Fagan, assistant health director The Wichita Falls- Wichita County Public Health District.

Fagan said they‘ve had to pull nurses and staff from their STD clinics to help with COVID and regular immunization clinics. They are planning to offer their diabetes prevention classes next month but aren’t sure if they will be able to do so.

For more information on Wichita Falls- Wichita County Public Health District programs, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
City facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 for the New Year’s holiday.
City of Wichita Falls releases New Year’s Day trash schedule
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 106 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday
The crime happened Dec. 30, 1984.
WF Crime Stoppers seeking information on 1984 cold case homicide
Matthey Tenney
Burkburnett man killed in apparent accidental shooting, one arrested

Latest News

The CDC is now recommending individuals who test positive for covid-19 to stay home for only...
Health district follows suit with CDC quarantine guidelines
One injured in accident on FM 367, Wellington Ln
One injured in accident on FM 367, Wellington Ln
Wichita Falls
Sticking with your New Year’s resolutions
Wichita Falls
Wichita County Courthouse demolishing floors, making space