WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck on FM 367 and Wellington Lane Tuesday night, according to Texas DPS.

One injured in accident on FM 367, Wellington Ln (kauz)

Texas DPS officials said the accident involved an SUV and a pickup truck with a trailer.

The pickup driver was not injured but the SUV driver was taken to United Regional with unknown injuries.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.