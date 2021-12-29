Email City Guide
Showers and storms will be possible Wednesday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday night, we are going to have a low of 48 with overcast skies. Overnight tonight, we will have a 30% chance for showers and thundershowers.

Wednesday morning, a few showers and thundershowers will be present. Wednesday’s high will be 72 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, rain chances will go away, but return by Friday night.

Saturday, we will have a strong cold front move through. This will drop our low Saturday night to 18. A few isolated showers and maybe even a few snowflakes could occur Saturday night.

