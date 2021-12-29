Showers this morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As you are waking up Wednesday expect scattered showers across most of Texoma. A few thundershowers will be possible as well. The rain looks to push out of the area before lunchtime, accumulation looks light. Once the rain is finished expect a mostly sunny afternoon with a high near 74. Gusty winds will be out of the southwest much like yesterday. We will see elevated fire conditions as well.

Temps leading up to the New Year will continue to drop and rain chances return Friday. Saturday a strong cold front drops low into the teens and 20s for the weekend. Our latest weather information is trending towards a dry weekend but a few showers or mixed precipitation cannot be ruled out just quite yet.

