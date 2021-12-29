Sticking with your New Year’s resolutions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The New Year is sneaking up on us and if you’re like most people, you’re probably thinking about what your New Year’s resolution is going to be.

Making a New Year resolution list is easy but accomplishing the things on your list is harder than it sounds. A manager who made a resolution to workout soon saw that resolution become a yearly commitment. Now, three years later, her life has changed.

“I always says it you work for what you want.”

Brianna Canales, manager at Uptown Nutrition, has been dedicated to working out consistently for quite some time now. But it didn’t start out that way, at first she couldn’t stick to a New Year’s resolution of working out, so it turned into a summer resolution and then a yearly commitment to stay fit.

“Making it a daily routine, if you go every single day and you miss one day, you’re going to think to yourself something’s missing,” said Canales.

After three years of working out, Canales is able to make working out not just a yearly resolution but a lifestyle. Melissa Whitmer, owner of Crush Fitness, said not putting too much weight on your fitness goals helps.

“Just deciding you’re going to work out two hours a day, six days a week, you’re going to start eating really super clean, which is all well and great but usually you fall off because it’s really hard to maintain and you just decide oh, I couldn’t do that,” said Whitmer.

“Three days a week is a really great beginning goal so hold yourself accountable,” said Lynn Coleman, owner of Uptown Nutrition. “A workout buddy is super good so that way they hold you.”

After years of weighing 123 pounds, Canales was able to see changes.

“I am 145 pounds,” said Canales. “It was really hard to gain weight but of course training and eating, eating is the most important thing when you are working out. Either you’re trying to lose weight or trying to gain weight.”

“If you’re starting and you’re stopping and you’re starting and stopping, at least you’re coming back so don’t beat yourself up,” said Whitmer. “You at least wanna come back. Don’t just stop and don’t beat yourself up about falling off a program.”

Whitmer said when you start working out, give yourself 6-12 weeks to see results. If your New Year’s resolution doesn’t plan out how you expected, you can always make a summer resolution like Canales did.

