A strong cold front is heading our way Saturday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday night, we will have a low of 39 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 71 with mostly sunny skies.

An isolated shower or two could try and develop Thursday. Thursday night, we will have a low of 48 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Our rain chances increase to 60% Friday night.

Saturday, we will have a high of 61. However, that high will be around 9 in the morning. Our big cold front arrives Friday morning. The front will drop our temps down into the 30s by the afternoon.

Then, overnight, we will have a low of 15, with wind chill values in the single digits. We still have a slight chance for some wintry mix Saturday. Only a 20% chance for any precipitation Saturday night.

