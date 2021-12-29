Where to get a COVID test in the Wichita Falls area
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the holiday season continues, the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District recommends getting tested for COVID-19 if you are unvaccinated and plan on attending large gatherings.
The city of Wichita Falls has provided the following list of COVID-19 testing sites:
- Blessed Hands
- Grinder Group
- Community Med Urgent Care
- Community Health Care Center
- Clinics of North Texas
- Electra Memorial Hospital
- Harvest Drug & Gift Pharmacy
- United Regional Physician Group
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.