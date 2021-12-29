Email City Guide
Wichita County Courthouse demolishing floors and making space

They on renovating in the future
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Courthouse is in the process of demolishing the fourth floor of the courthouse and the plan is to one day renovate the area.

Mark Beauchamp Wichita County Commissioner said the space on the fourth floor would be used as a district court suite. They plan on moving all three district courtrooms to one location on the fourth floor and build a large jury assemble area that’s capable of holding the number of jurors they need.

“We’ll make the courthouse something that everyone in the community can be proud of. It won’t be something that’s an eyesore for the community it will be something that will stand out as a shining example of the community,” said Beauchamp.

Beauchamp said the fifth floor will be demolished and renovated as well. Although they still have a lot of work to do on the first floor. The demolish is complete.

