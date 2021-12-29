Wichita Falls Salvation Army surpasses 2021 Red Kettle goal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Salvation Army has surpassed its 2021 Red Kettle goal of $140,000.

The campaign raised a total of $142,000. The funds will be used to operate programs and services that better the lives of Wichita Falls residents.

“In addition to being a fundraising campaign, we wanted the Christmas kettles this year to be a stellar expression of the Christmas spirit, and we feel that we have achieved both ends,” said Major Kim Feinauer, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls. “We couldn’t have done it without the wonderful support of volunteers who gave of their time to ring the bell and of course everyone who contributed at the kettle.”

“The community responded in a tremendous way and showed its trust in us,” said Feinauer. “Thanks to thousands of supporters, we are able to continue Doing the Most Good, spreading the joy of the season to those in need throughout the year.”

“While The Salvation Army may be better recognized for our social services and assistance programs, we are primarily a church,” said Feinauer. “The many services provided to the community are motivated by our love of God, and our mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in His name without discrimination.”

The Salvation Army started work in Wichita Falls in 1910. Nowadays, services include emergency shelter for men, women, and families, daily hot meals, a food pantry, social services and financial assistance, a family store and more.

“The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand. The Salvation Army is grateful, and every dollar helps,” said Feinauer. “The money raised in the Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in Wichita Falls. This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”

For more information on the Red Kettle campaign or other Salvation Army programs, call (940) 322-9822 or visit them at 403 7th Street.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.