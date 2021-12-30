Email City Guide
163 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Thursday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 163 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Dec. 27, 2021270s (2)10628
Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021170s6533
Wednesday, Dec. 29, 20210-13430
Thursday, Dec. 30, 20210-16330

Health district officials report 30 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time. 468 cases have been reported this week so far.

Last week, Health district officials reported a total of one death, 242 cases and 123 recoveries.

