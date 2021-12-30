163 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 163 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 2 70s (2) 106 28 Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 1 70s 65 33 Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 0 - 134 30 Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 0 - 163 30

Health district officials report 30 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time. 468 cases have been reported this week so far.

Last week, Health district officials reported a total of one death, 242 cases and 123 recoveries.

