163 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Thursday
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 163 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, Dec. 27, 2021
|2
|70s (2)
|106
|28
|Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021
|1
|70s
|65
|33
|Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
|0
|-
|134
|30
|Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021
|0
|-
|163
|30
Health district officials report 30 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time. 468 cases have been reported this week so far.
Last week, Health district officials reported a total of one death, 242 cases and 123 recoveries.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.