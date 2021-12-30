17-year-old charged with DWI after overnight wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man for DWI Thursday morning after a crash sent at least one person to the hospital.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the WFPD said the crash involved a truck and Kia and happened at Old Iowa Park Road and Covington Street. Police reportedly found the driver of the truck, 17-year-old Hunter Williams, walking away from the crash scene. He was first taken to the hospital before being arrested for DWI.

The occupants of the Kia were trapped inside the vehicle following the crash. Eipper said a woman was injured and an ambulance took at least one person to a hospital.

Williams’ bond has not been set at this time and he remains in jail.

