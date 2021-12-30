Email City Guide
Cold snap incoming

By Mason Brighton
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures this weekend will be the coldest they’ve been since February. For Thursday expect more mild weather with a high near 71 and increasing cloud cover this afternoon. Overnight temps fall into the 40s. Friday looks wet and most of the area should have a good chance at seeing rain, a few storms will be possible as well along with some gusty winds. Rain looks to continue into Saturday morning.

Saturday a strong cold front arrives by lunchtime. Temps will fall into the teens overnight, it will feel like the single digits outside. A few flurries will be possible but we are not looking at widespread winter weather. Whatever we do see Saturday night does not look to stick around. Sunday will also be cold with a high in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Early next week we warm back up into the 50s and 60s.

