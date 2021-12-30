Email City Guide
Family, friends celebrate life of former MSU Texas dean

Ronald Dean Fischli
Ronald Dean Fischli(Owens & Brumley)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Family and friends gathered Thursday to celebrate the life of Dr. Ronald Dean Fischli, who was a former dean of the Fain Fine Arts College at Midwestern State University.

Fischli first came to Wichita Falls to join MSU Texas in 1990. He was named director of fine arts in 1991, and was later named dean of the Fain Fine Arts college. He held that position until his retirement in 2013.

Fischli performed in countless plays, sang for events, and attended concerts, theatre productions and fine arts events throughout his life, according to his obituary. He also directed over 100 plays and influenced hundreds of lives through his passion for the arts and quality education.

Fischli passed away at the age of 75 on Dec. 8, 2021. You can watch a recording of the celebration by clicking here.

Memorials may be given to Fischli Scholarships through MSU Texas Donor Services.

Click here to view Fischli’s obituary page.

