A First Alert Weather Day has been issued

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday night, we will have a low of 42 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Our rain chances increase to 80% Friday night. Some of the storms Friday night could be strong. However, only a few severe storms will be possible.

Saturday, we will have a high of 62. However, that high will be around 9 in the morning. Our big cold front arrives Friday morning. The front will drop our temps down into the 30s by the afternoon.

Then, overnight, we will have a low of 16, with wind chill values in the single digits. We still have a slight chance for some wintry mix Saturday. Only a 20% chance for any precipitation Saturday night.

