Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Former content moderator sues TikTok, claims it caused PTSD

A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her...
A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her work for the platform caused PTSD.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former contractor claims working for TikTok caused her to develop PTSD.

Candie Frazier is suing the social media platform and its parent company ByteDance.

Frazier said she worked as a content moderator on the platform and spent 12-hour days reviewing disturbing videos, including ones featuring graphic violence against children and animals.

She said the company did not provide adequate protections or psychological support for the moderators.

Frazier said the work caused her anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

TikTok would not comment on the lawsuit, but in a statement the company said they “continue to expand on a range of wellness services so that moderators feel supported mentally and emotionally.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS has already begun sending out 6419 letters that will tell you how much of the child tax...
IRS makes a few changes for the 2021 tax season
One injured in accident on FM 367, Wellington Ln
One injured in accident on FM 367, Wellington Ln
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
The CDC is now recommending individuals who test positive for covid-19 to stay home for only...
Health district follows suit with CDC quarantine guidelines
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
134 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday

Latest News

The chance of getting COVID-19 in the close quarters of a cruise ship are very high, the CDC...
Avoid cruise travel amid COVID-19 surge, even if vaccinated, CDC says
FILE - The logo for Teva appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
New York jury holds drug firm Teva liable in opioid crisis
FILE - A rapid COVID-19 test is taken, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. President...
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?
FILE - A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and other Confederate statues could go to the...
Confederate monuments in Virginia will likely go to Black history museum
Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Nursing home workers are urged to get vaccine boosters as COVID-19 cases soar