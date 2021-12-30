IRS makes a few changes for the 2021 tax season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The IRS has made some changes for the upcoming 2021 tax season as millions of Americans collect their W-2 forms to file taxes.

This tax season, there are three major changes in store. One that experts believe will impact families the most is a the monthly child tax credit, which for the first time in IRS history gave families that qualify the option to get monthly payments instead of receiving a lump sum after filing taxes.

“So hypothetically, if you were going to get a $10,000 child tax credit because you’ve got two children under the age of six and one over the age of six, which would give you just over $10,000 if they’ve already given you half of it then they’ll give you the other half on your taxes,” said Genevieve Anderson, program director for VITA. “This year, if you are under the age of 18, it’s $3,000 per child. If you’re under the age of six, it’s $3,600 per child. It’s all considered a refundable credit which means you don’t have to have the income to receive it, which is a big change.”

The IRS has already begun sending out 6419 letters that will tell you how much of the child tax credit payments you’ve already received from June until December for those who legally claim children on their tax returns and who can legally file.

Another change for this year’s tax season is that married couples can deduct up to $600 for charitable cash donations and there is a recovery rebate tax credit for $1,400 stimulus payments received this past spring.

“You should be bringing me the number, the dollar value received for that stimulus. Again, it gets reported on the tax return. If you didn’t get it, then you get it, if you did get it, it’s not going to give it to you twice,” said Anderson.

READ: VITA looking for volunteers ahead of tax season

Edith Valdez said her mother Rosalba Valdez has been receiving child tax credits payments but prefers to receive hers all at once.

“She did receive her monthly ones for my siblings, she did receive one for me before I turned 18, but she says it was better because her husband had COVID, so it was hard to be waiting on a monthly payment,” said Edith.

Rosalba said now that she knows about other IRS changes and that she may even qualify for the third stimulus check despite not being a U.S. Citizen, it’s something she will be looking into when she goes to file.

“She didn’t receive her stimulus check. She tried to investigate and she wants to know about it,” said Edith.

Tax specialists said it’s important for filers to make sure to have W-2 forms with the correct information and file as soon as possible.

“We were seeing up to six months for people to get their money back last year and I foresee the same type of delay this year,” said Anderson.

Anderson said she does not need physical copies of cash donation receipts or your 6419 letters, but you should know the exact amounts to avoid further refund delays or even possibly owing money back to the IRS.

To find out more information on income tax resources, visit Volunteer Income Tax Assistant’s website.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.