Man dies from injuries after Dec. 24 motorcycle crash

Wichita Falls police said this is the eighth vehicle crash fatality of 2021.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man who was involved in a motorcycle wreck on Dec. 24 has died from his injuries, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

28-year-old Ryan Dean Bethea passed away Thursday after he was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Broad and 3rd streets around 3:30 a.m. that day.

Bethea was reportedly taken to United Regional with serious injuries following the crash before he died six days later on Dec. 30. He was a service member at Sheppard Air Force Base, according to police.

Wichita Falls police said this is the eighth vehicle crash fatality of 2021.

