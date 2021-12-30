Rep. Ronny Jackson to make campaign stop in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - U.S. Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) will host an event in Wichita Falls next week as part of his 2022 campaign kickoff tour.

The event, where Jackson will hear from residents and discuss his efforts to uphold Texas’ conservative values in Congress, will happen at The Warehouse from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The event is open to the public, and The Warehouse is located at 1401 Lamar Street.

