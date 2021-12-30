Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rep. Ronny Jackson to make campaign stop in Wichita Falls

U.S. Congressman Ronny L. Jackson.
U.S. Congressman Ronny L. Jackson.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - U.S. Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) will host an event in Wichita Falls next week as part of his 2022 campaign kickoff tour.

The event, where Jackson will hear from residents and discuss his efforts to uphold Texas’ conservative values in Congress, will happen at The Warehouse from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The event is open to the public, and The Warehouse is located at 1401 Lamar Street.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS has already begun sending out 6419 letters that will tell you how much of the child tax...
IRS makes a few changes for the 2021 tax season
One injured in accident on FM 367, Wellington Ln
One injured in accident on FM 367, Wellington Ln
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
The CDC is now recommending individuals who test positive for covid-19 to stay home for only...
Health district follows suit with CDC quarantine guidelines
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
134 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Wichita Falls police said this is the eighth vehicle crash fatality of 2021.
Man dies from injuries after Dec. 24 motorcycle crash
Hunter Williams
17-year-old charged with DWI after overnight wreck
Zundy teachers pose with a check after receiving the second round of payments from the...
WFISD teachers receive $68,500 in HEDC stipends