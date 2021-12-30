Smith’s Gardentown gives plant guidance ahead of cold front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Smith’s Gardentown gave a few plant-saving recommendations Thursday ahead of a severe cold front expected to hit Texoma on Saturday night.

Smith’s Gardentown officials said now is the time to thoroughly water everything before the temperature drops. This is especially important due to weather conditions being unusually warm and dry for the past three months.

Plant roots will be more likely to freeze if the ground is dry. Smith’s Gardentown officials said soil moisture will still provide some protection even if it freezes, and a good soaking will provide more protection than covering plants with blankets.

Afterward, don’t forget to drain your hoses and cover your hydrants to protect your pipes.

Smith’s Gardentown also recommended planting tulip bulbs that have been refrigerated for at least six weeks following this weekend’s cold front, in addition to stocking up on bird feed and filling your feeders.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.