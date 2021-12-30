TBI talks importance of blood donations during holiday season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First National Bank in Wichita Falls held a blood drive Wednesday afternoon.

Donors entered the blood mobile and sat in the donor chair where the blood collection typically lasts about 20 minutes to donate one unit. Texas Blood Institute officials said blood donations are vital due to the increase in travelers during the holidays.

“With the travel of the holiday season, that’s when the most traumatic events can happen,” said Ben Schaffer, account consultant for the Texas Blood Institute. ”Obviously, people are out and about. We want to make sure the shelves are taken care of at our local hospital. You could be helping a friend, neighbor or even family member by donating local at one of our local blood drives.”

Donations help the Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas blood institutes maintain enough blood supply for the community. If you would like to schedule an appointment to make a blood donation, head over to the Texas Blood Institute website.

