Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

TBI talks importance of blood donations during holiday season

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First National Bank in Wichita Falls held a blood drive Wednesday afternoon.

Donors entered the blood mobile and sat in the donor chair where the blood collection typically lasts about 20 minutes to donate one unit. Texas Blood Institute officials said blood donations are vital due to the increase in travelers during the holidays.

“With the travel of the holiday season, that’s when the most traumatic events can happen,” said Ben Schaffer, account consultant for the Texas Blood Institute. ”Obviously, people are out and about. We want to make sure the shelves are taken care of at our local hospital. You could be helping a friend, neighbor or even family member by donating local at one of our local blood drives.”

Donations help the Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas blood institutes maintain enough blood supply for the community. If you would like to schedule an appointment to make a blood donation, head over to the Texas Blood Institute website.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
One injured in accident on FM 367, Wellington Ln
One injured in accident on FM 367, Wellington Ln
The victims, identified as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tonny” Khiev and 27-year-old Reachsieh...
3 siblings killed in car crash during surprise Christmas visit
City facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 for the New Year’s holiday.
City of Wichita Falls releases New Year’s Day trash schedule
The CDC is now recommending individuals who test positive for covid-19 to stay home for only...
Health district follows suit with CDC quarantine guidelines

Latest News

The new year will be here in just a few days and the Wichita Falls Police Department wants...
WFPD keeping an eye on residents for New Year’s holiday
A strong cold front is heading our way Saturday morning
Here's where you can get tested for COVID-19 in the Wichita Falls area.
Where to get a COVID test in the Wichita Falls area
“Be sober so that you don’t have any regrets."
TxDOT warns against impaired driving during New Year’s holiday